Cambodia first ever to host 'free' SEA Games

Hun Sen also recently announced the cancellation of the sale of live broadcast rights to all TV stations, at home and abroad, allowing them to broadcast the events for free if they choose to do so.

Additionally, it was previously announced that admission to the opening and closing ceremonies of both SEA Games and Para Games, as well as tickets to all of the sporting events that take place, will be free of charge for all members of the public, both Cambodians and foreign visitors.

With these policies in place, Cambodia has become the first country to host the games without any attempts to monetise the events through the typical avenues used by sports such as tickets or broadcast rights. This will be the Kingdom's first time hosting these events, something many felt was a long-awaited honour given the SEA Games' 64-year history.

“We do not need the money that comes from ticket sales or any advertising, here in Cambodia. Our need right now is not money from ticket sales or the sale of advertising rights, but the need for the world to get to know Cambodia,” Hun Sen emphasised.

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network