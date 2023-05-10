Defending champions Thailand sweep past Indonesia in SEA Games women's volleyball opener
Thailand got its Southeast Asian Games women's volleyball gold medal defence off to.a winning start with a straight set victory over Indonesia on Tuesday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Thailand, ranked 15th in the world, cruised with identical set scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 to take down the defending bronze medallist Indonesians.
Vietnam, silver medal winners at last years SEA Games in Hanoi, defeated Singapore in straight sets 25-13, 25-8, 25-7 in its women's volleyball opener.