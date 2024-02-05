GISTDA tests satellite tool to collect data on Thai football players
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), a state-owned organisation, has turned to space technology to enhance the capabilities of Thailand’s football players.
The first test, conducted during a special match between Chiang Rai United and Daegu FC from South Korea at the Singha Stadium in Chiang Rai on January 30, aims to improve performance in competitions, situational awareness, problem-solving, and statistical analysis in various aspects of the game.
While it may sound very futuristic, there’s nothing new about using space technology for sports. Not only is the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), which is similar to GPS, widely adopted by the public, but the technology has long been integrated into team sports competitions held outdoors, such as football, volleyball, or futsal.
This integration allows for tracking and analysing statistical and physical data of athletes.
Currently, GISTDA and the National Space Policy Secretariat (NSPS), Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan, are collaborating on research and development of advanced space technology between the two countries and at the regional level.
They jointly organised the Multi GNSS Asia Annual Conference 2024, to promote cooperation and knowledge exchange in the GNSS.
The conference presented the use of satellite technology to enhance sports performance, with specific testing conducted during a special football match between Chiang Rai United and Daegu FC from South Korea.
This tool tracks and analyses individual athlete performance using a technology called Digitalyst, which is attached to the football players' jerseys.
The tool collects necessary data such as speed, maximum speed, acceleration rate, total distance covered during the match, pitch area density, and ball speed.
The processing involves comparing the data with the benchmarks derived from the performance of players in the J League and Bundesliga, providing valuable scientific insights into sports science.
The standout feature of this tool, surpassing others used previously, is its remarkably low margin of error, measuring just 1 cm. This precision is achieved by utilizing the satellite navigation system of Japan, known as QZSS (Quasi-Zenith Satellite System).