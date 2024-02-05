GISTDA tests satellite tool to collect data on Thai football players

The first test, conducted during a special match between Chiang Rai United and Daegu FC from South Korea at the Singha Stadium in Chiang Rai on January 30, aims to improve performance in competitions, situational awareness, problem-solving, and statistical analysis in various aspects of the game.

While it may sound very futuristic, there’s nothing new about using space technology for sports. Not only is the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), which is similar to GPS, widely adopted by the public, but the technology has long been integrated into team sports competitions held outdoors, such as football, volleyball, or futsal.

This integration allows for tracking and analysing statistical and physical data of athletes.

Currently, GISTDA and the National Space Policy Secretariat (NSPS), Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan, are collaborating on research and development of advanced space technology between the two countries and at the regional level.