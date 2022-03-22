Udon Thani, Buri Ram, Krabi airports to go under AOT control this year

The three airports are currently overseen by the Transport Ministry’s Department of Airports.

“The aim is to assign all responsibility of managing regional airports to AOT to ensure seamless operation and to turn them into regional hubs instead of just local airports,” Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Monday.

“Apart from overseeing operations, AOT will also be responsible for managing the airports’ property [land and buildings], assets [personnel and equipment], licence registration and budget disbursement.”

The ministry expects Udon Thani and Krabi airports to be transferred over to AOT by August, with Buri Ram airport in September.