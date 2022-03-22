Udon Thani, Buri Ram, Krabi airports to go under AOT control this year

The three airports are currently overseen by the Transport Ministry’s Department of Airports.
“The aim is to assign all responsibility of managing regional airports to AOT to ensure seamless operation and to turn them into regional hubs instead of just local airports,” Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Monday.
“Apart from overseeing operations, AOT will also be responsible for managing the airports’ property [land and buildings], assets [personnel and equipment], licence registration and budget disbursement.”
The ministry expects Udon Thani and Krabi airports to be transferred over to AOT by August, with Buri Ram airport in September.
The ministry is hoping the transfer of these three airports will improve the national airport system, reduce redundancy in administration, create more regional hubs and ease the flight congestion in Bangkok.
AOT currently only manages six key airports in the country, namely Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang in Bangkok, and the ones in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai and Phuket.
Published : March 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
