Meeting on animal feed ingredient problem fails to reach conclusion

They discussed easing the regulation that required the purchase of three portions of corn for animal feed for every portion of wheat imported until July 31.

They also examined the appropriate proportion and period to ease the regulation, but could not finalise it because the Thai Feed Mill Association took leave of the meeting.

The department will soon call another meeting to come to a conclusion on the issue.

Wattanasak said every sector understood the situation of increasing costs and impacts on small herdsmen.