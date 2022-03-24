Wed, March 30, 2022

Meeting on animal feed ingredient problem fails to reach conclusion

A discussion between the Commerce Ministry, farmers and factories to find a solution to the animal feed ingredient problem did not reach a conclusion on Wednesday.

Department of Internal Trade director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam made the remark after meeting with farmers, herdsmen, animal feed factories and related government agencies.

They discussed easing the regulation that required the purchase of three portions of corn for animal feed for every portion of wheat imported until July 31.

They also examined the appropriate proportion and period to ease the regulation, but could not finalise it because the Thai Feed Mill Association took leave of the meeting.

The department will soon call another meeting to come to a conclusion on the issue.

Wattanasak said every sector understood the situation of increasing costs and impacts on small herdsmen.

They were glad to discuss an easing of the measure in the hope that stocks of the ingredient would be enough and the price of animal feed could therefore come down, he added.

 

