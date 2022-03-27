Tue, April 05, 2022

Oil tanker explosion in Samut Prakan kills one, injures another

One worker was killed and another injured when a ship carrying millions of litres of oil caught fire while trying to dock at a pier in Samut Prakan province on Sunday.

The 191 emergency centre received a call at 1.30pm that AMPAR 8 Bangkok had caught fire as it was docking in Samut Prakan’s Pom Phrachul 2 pier. It was near Wat Traimitr in Samut Prakan’s Phra Samut Chedi district when the explosion was reported.

The ship was transporting 3 million litres of crude oil from Koh Si Chang in Chonburi to a refinery in Samut Prakan. The fire and subsequent explosion resulted in streams of thick black smoke. Investigators are yet to determine the cause of the explosion.

The Royal Thai Navy and Samut Prakan’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office have dispatched fire-fighting boats to try to control the blaze.

Rescuers found an injured worker on the ship and the burned body of another who had jumped overboard.

Rescuers were last reported trying to control the ship as it was being swept by the high tide to the Gulf of Thailand.

