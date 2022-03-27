Oil tanker explosion in Samut Prakan kills one, injures another

The ship was transporting 3 million litres of crude oil from Koh Si Chang in Chonburi to a refinery in Samut Prakan. The fire and subsequent explosion resulted in streams of thick black smoke. Investigators are yet to determine the cause of the explosion.

The Royal Thai Navy and Samut Prakan’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office have dispatched fire-fighting boats to try to control the blaze.

Rescuers found an injured worker on the ship and the burned body of another who had jumped overboard.

Rescuers were last reported trying to control the ship as it was being swept by the high tide to the Gulf of Thailand.