Probe launched after 2nd deadly oil tanker explosion this month

The Ampar 8 was attempting to dock at Pom Phrachul 2 pier at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River in Phra Samut Chedi district when the incident occurred.

The ship was transporting crude oil from Koh Si Chang in Chonburi to a refinery in Samut Prakan.

“Preliminary investigation found that no oil leaked into the Chao Phraya River,” said Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Rattanaseth.

“Officials are using fireboats to spray water at the ship's bow, which has now stopped emitting black smoke, to reduce the temperature and prevent another explosion.”

Athirat added that once the blaze is under control, investigators will board the ship to seek the cause of the explosion. The pier has been sealed off for safety reasons.

The Ampar 8 was the second oil tanker to explode in Samut Prakan this month. On March 9, the Smooth Sea II oil exploded and caught fire at the IRPC pier in Phra Pradaeng district, killing one worker and injuring three others.