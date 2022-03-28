Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Probe launched after 2nd deadly oil tanker explosion this month

The Transport Ministry has ordered the Marine Department to investigate why a tanker carrying 3.2 million litres of crude oil exploded and caught fire in Samut Prakan on Sunday, killing one crew member and injuring four others.

The Ampar 8 was attempting to dock at Pom Phrachul 2 pier at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River in Phra Samut Chedi district when the incident occurred.

The ship was transporting crude oil from Koh Si Chang in Chonburi to a refinery in Samut Prakan.

“Preliminary investigation found that no oil leaked into the Chao Phraya River,” said Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Rattanaseth.

“Officials are using fireboats to spray water at the ship's bow, which has now stopped emitting black smoke, to reduce the temperature and prevent another explosion.”

Probe launched after 2nd deadly oil tanker explosion this month Probe launched after 2nd deadly oil tanker explosion this month

Athirat added that once the blaze is under control, investigators will board the ship to seek the cause of the explosion. The pier has been sealed off for safety reasons.

The Ampar 8 was the second oil tanker to explode in Samut Prakan this month. On March 9, the Smooth Sea II oil exploded and caught fire at the IRPC pier in Phra Pradaeng district, killing one worker and injuring three others.

Related News

Oil tanker explosion in Samut Prakan kills one, injures another

Investigation ordered into explosion and fire at oil tanker off Samut Prakan

Related News

Published : March 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.