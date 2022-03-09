Investigation ordered into explosion and fire at oil tanker off Samut Prakan

Athirat said he had also assembled a second team of experts, which will go on board the oil tanker to check and investigate the cause of the explosion.

The minister said that IRPC has confirmed the oil tanker was now safe for forensic examination. The oil tanker was reportedly empty when the explosion occurred.

Athirat said he was not sure how long the experts would take for examination of the oil tanker but the tanker and the pier would be declared off-limits for now.

The minister said a third team of officials would work with district officials to check whether 200 families in three nearby communities had been affected by toxic smoke from the oil tanker.

If the people were affected, the authorities would provide them full assistance, Athrat added.

Meanwhile, Samut Prakan police chief Pol Maj-General Chumpol Pumpuang said the affected people can file complaints at Phra Pradaeng Police Station.

They must show their identification card and household registration and photos of their damaged assets or physical injuries to file complaints with police.