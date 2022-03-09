Tue, March 22, 2022

Investigation ordered into explosion and fire at oil tanker off Samut Prakan

Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Rattanaseth on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire at an oil tanker in Samut Prakan province that caused a worker’s death.

Athirat rushed to the pier of IRPC Plc on Soi Suksawad 45 in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district after an oil tanker, Smooth Sea II, caught fire following an explosion at about 9.20am on Wednesday morning.

Athirat assigned a team of officials to help rescue volunteers to search for a missing worker. His body was found soon after the minister arrived at the scene.

The minister said three other workers, who were injured following the fire, have been sent to hospital and they have been declared safe.

The four workers jumped from the oil tanker when the explosion occurred. Three of them managed to swim to the pier while the other worker drowned.

Athirat said he had also assembled a second team of experts, which will go on board the oil tanker to check and investigate the cause of the explosion.

The minister said that IRPC has confirmed the oil tanker was now safe for forensic examination. The oil tanker was reportedly empty when the explosion occurred.

Athirat said he was not sure how long the experts would take for examination of the oil tanker but the tanker and the pier would be declared off-limits for now.

The minister said a third team of officials would work with district officials to check whether 200 families in three nearby communities had been affected by toxic smoke from the oil tanker.

If the people were affected, the authorities would provide them full assistance, Athrat added.

Investigation ordered into explosion and fire at oil tanker off Samut Prakan Meanwhile, Samut Prakan police chief Pol Maj-General Chumpol Pumpuang said the affected people can file complaints at Phra Pradaeng Police Station.

They must show their identification card and household registration and photos of their damaged assets or physical injuries to file complaints with police.

