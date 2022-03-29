Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

THAI doubles cargo flights to China and India as fruit demand rises

Thai Airways International (THAI) said it will more than double its number of cargo flights to China and India next month, as demand for Thai fruit exports rises.

In March, THAI Cargo operated a total of 39 flights transporting fruit to the two major export countries. The major destination was Guangzhou, which saw 27 THAI Cargo flights, while four flew to Kunming, and eight from Kunming to New Delhi.

The national carrier said that figure will rise to 87 flights next month to meet growing demand from China and India.

April will see THAI Cargo operate 58 flights to Guangzhou, 12 to Chengdu, eight to Kunming, and another nine from Kunming to New Delhi.

It added that total shipments to China and India in March and April will number 126.
The Thai goods are being transported aboard Airbus A350s and Boeing 777s.

THAI said its goals to generate revenue and boost Thailand’s economic recovery rested not only on the travel and tourism sectors but also on helping Thai farmers get their products to the world market.

The company added that it would use its long experience and expertise in handling fruit to ensure the shipments were not damaged.

 

THAI doubles cargo flights to China and India as fruit demand rises THAI doubles cargo flights to China and India as fruit demand rises

Related News

Published : March 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.