THAI doubles cargo flights to China and India as fruit demand rises

The national carrier said that figure will rise to 87 flights next month to meet growing demand from China and India.

April will see THAI Cargo operate 58 flights to Guangzhou, 12 to Chengdu, eight to Kunming, and another nine from Kunming to New Delhi.

It added that total shipments to China and India in March and April will number 126.

The Thai goods are being transported aboard Airbus A350s and Boeing 777s.

THAI said its goals to generate revenue and boost Thailand’s economic recovery rested not only on the travel and tourism sectors but also on helping Thai farmers get their products to the world market.