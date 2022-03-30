Move to allow public to make booze for personal consumption comes a step closer

“The cabinet has insisted that the regulations should focus on controlling the quality and safety of beverages and limiting the environmental impact from the manufacturing process,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the regulations must not limit people’s freedom in making alcoholic beverages for personal use.”

The House of Representatives earlier approved the principle of the draft law that would allow people to make their own alcoholic beverages for non-profit purposes under regulations that promote quality and safety of the product and comply with existing regulations related to alcoholic beverage manufacturing under Excise Act BE2560 (2017).