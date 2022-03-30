Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Move to allow public to make booze for personal consumption comes a step closer

The cabinet on Tuesday tasked the Finance Ministry with revising regulations for non-commercial manufacturing of alcoholic beverages in a bid to allow the general public to make their own booze for personal consumption, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Tuesday.

“The cabinet has insisted that the regulations should focus on controlling the quality and safety of beverages and limiting the environmental impact from the manufacturing process,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the regulations must not limit people’s freedom in making alcoholic beverages for personal use.”

Move to allow public to make booze for personal consumption comes a step closer

The House of Representatives earlier approved the principle of the draft law that would allow people to make their own alcoholic beverages for non-profit purposes under regulations that promote quality and safety of the product and comply with existing regulations related to alcoholic beverage manufacturing under Excise Act BE2560 (2017).

Related News

Published : March 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.