NHSO 1330 hotline primed for Songkran surge in Covid-19 patients

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed relevant government agencies to ensure that Covid-19 patients, especially the elderly, those suffering from chronic conditions and children below the age of five, are admitted to hospital immediately in a bid to reduce deaths.

Jadet said the 1330 hotline now has 3,000 lines and can handle some 30,000 calls daily. So far, he said, no calls had been dropped or ignored.

He added that patients from vulnerable groups should call 1330 and press 18, after which they will be registered under the home isolation system before NHSO finds them a hospital bed.

Those not in vulnerable groups can press 14 after dialling 1330, Jadet added.