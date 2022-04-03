Mon, April 04, 2022

NHSO 1330 hotline primed for Songkran surge in Covid-19 patients

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) said on Sunday that its 1330 hotline will be able to respond to Covid-19 patients, especially those in vulnerable groups, even if there is a surge after the long Songkran holidays.

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said the agency will ensure its hotline is effective in getting vulnerable patients hospitalised in time.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed relevant government agencies to ensure that Covid-19 patients, especially the elderly, those suffering from chronic conditions and children below the age of five, are admitted to hospital immediately in a bid to reduce deaths.

Jadet said the 1330 hotline now has 3,000 lines and can handle some 30,000 calls daily. So far, he said, no calls had been dropped or ignored.

He added that patients from vulnerable groups should call 1330 and press 18, after which they will be registered under the home isolation system before NHSO finds them a hospital bed.

Those not in vulnerable groups can press 14 after dialling 1330, Jadet added.

Apart from the 1330 hotline, NHSO can also be reached via its official Line account (@nhso) and its Facebook page. He said about 20,000 people contacted NHSO via these two channels daily.

Jadet also advised Covid patients to check the Facebook page of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration or their provincial administration office for phone numbers of health officials they can contact.

Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms can also register themselves via the Medical Services Department website.

Published : April 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

