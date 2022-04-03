Thailand records 26,840 Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,711,595 – 3,427,054 of whom have recovered, 259,126 are still in hospitals and 25,415 have died.

Separately, another 47,350 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 22,204 their second shot and 106,898 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,054,244.