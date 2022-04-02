Insurance regulator suing 2 companies over Bt18bn in unpaid Covid claims

Southeast Insurance and Thai Insurance filed to terminate their businesses and return their licences to the OIC on January 28, after an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 claims. Both companies are subsidiaries of Thai Group Holdings.

OIC secretary-general Suttipol Taweechaikarn said the two insurers had been given time to rectify financial issues stemming from their Covid insurance policies that promised lump-sum payments to those infected by coronavirus.

However, the shareholders of both insurance companies refused to increase their capital and instead insisted on closing the businesses.

As a result, the Finance Ministry revoked their licences on April 1 to protect customers. Southeast Insurance owes 13.5 billion baht in unpaid Covid claims while Thai Insurance owes 4.6 billion baht.