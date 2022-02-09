Almost 900,000 Southeast Insurance, Thai Insurance customers register for cash back

Both are subsidiaries of Thai Group Holdings, which had announced the termination of its insurance businesses in late January due to an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 claims.

The group has reportedly paid more than 9.9 billion baht in Covid-19 claims.

In an announcement issued on Tuesday, the companies said about 889,000 customers have registered to get their Covid-19 premiums back. Some 387,000 customers have been approved so far.

Southeast Insurance and Thai Insurance will start disbursing the full amounts from Wednesday (February 9), they said.

The companies had opened registration for customers who wished to get their premiums back since February 1 at 75 branches nationwide, via the 1726 call centre or official Line account @Southeast.th.