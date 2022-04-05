Record number of candidates register for Bangkok governor election

Thirty-one candidates for governor and 382 candidates for city councillor positions were listed when the five-day registration period closed at 4.30pm on Monday, said Khajit Chatwanit, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary.

The number of candidates vying for the governor’s post is the highest since the first election was held in 1975, he added.

The last election, in 2013, saw 25 candidates contest for the post, which was won by Sukhumbhand Paribatra.

This year’s gubernatorial candidate list features 25 men and six women, the youngest being 43 and the oldest 72.

Among city council candidates, the youngest is 25 and the oldest is 82.