Record number of candidates register for Bangkok governor election

Thirty-one candidates for governor and 382 candidates for city councillor positions were listed when the five-day registration period closed at 4.30pm on Monday, said Khajit Chatwanit, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary.
The number of candidates vying for the governor’s post is the highest since the first election was held in 1975, he added.
The last election, in 2013, saw 25 candidates contest for the post, which was won by Sukhumbhand Paribatra.
This year’s gubernatorial candidate list features 25 men and six women, the youngest being 43 and the oldest 72.
Among city council candidates, the youngest is 25 and the oldest is 82.
List of governor candidates and their numbers:
1. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn
2. Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul
3. Sakoltee Phattiyakul
4. Suchatvee Suwansawat
5. Weerachai Laoruangwattana
6. Aswin Kwanmuang
7. Rosana Tositrakul
8. Chadchart Sittipunt
9. Watcharee Wannasri
10. Supachai Tantikom
11. Sita Divari
12. Prayoon Krongyoth
13. Paisal Kittiyaowaman
14. Thanet Wongsa
15. Tootpreecha Loetsantatwati
16. Sasikarn Waddhanachan
17. Uthen Chatphinyo
18. Sumana Phanphairoj
19. Kraidech Bunnak
20. Amonpan Oonsuwan
21. Niphatphon Suwanchana
22. Waranchai Chokechana
23. Chaloemphol Uttarat
24. Kosit Suvinitjit
25. Praphat Banjongsirijaroen
26. Monthol Ngernwatthana
27. Phumiphat Assawaphuphin
28. Sarawut Benjakul
29. Kritchai Phayomyaem
30. Phongsa Chunam
31. Witthaya Jangkobphatthana
BMA’s election commission will check their qualifications and announce the list of qualified candidates on April 11. Those who fail the qualification screening can appeal before April 14.
Each candidate can display campaign signs in two sizes: up to 30x42cm at no more than 10 times the number of polling stations, and 130x245cm at no more than five times the number of polling stations.
“Candidates can run their campaigns via traditional method and on social media, websites, YouTube, mobile apps, e-mail, SMS, or other electronic channels until 6pm on May 21,” Khajit said.
Published : April 05, 2022
By : The Star
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022