Sat, April 09, 2022

Record number of candidates register for Bangkok governor election

A record number of candidates have registered for the first Bangkok gubernatorial election in nine years, which is due on May 22.

Thirty-one candidates for governor and 382 candidates for city councillor positions were listed when the five-day registration period closed at 4.30pm on Monday, said Khajit Chatwanit, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary.

The number of candidates vying for the governor’s post is the highest since the first election was held in 1975, he added.

The last election, in 2013, saw 25 candidates contest for the post, which was won by Sukhumbhand Paribatra.

This year’s gubernatorial candidate list features 25 men and six women, the youngest being 43 and the oldest 72.

Among city council candidates, the youngest is 25 and the oldest is 82.

List of governor candidates and their numbers:

1. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn

2. Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul

3. Sakoltee Phattiyakul

4. Suchatvee Suwansawat

5. Weerachai Laoruangwattana

6. Aswin Kwanmuang

7. Rosana Tositrakul

8. Chadchart Sittipunt

9. Watcharee Wannasri

10. Supachai Tantikom

11. Sita Divari

12. Prayoon Krongyoth

13. Paisal Kittiyaowaman

14. Thanet Wongsa

15. Tootpreecha Loetsantatwati

16. Sasikarn Waddhanachan

17. Uthen Chatphinyo

18. Sumana Phanphairoj

19. Kraidech Bunnak

20. Amonpan Oonsuwan

21. Niphatphon Suwanchana

22. Waranchai Chokechana

23. Chaloemphol Uttarat

24. Kosit Suvinitjit

25. Praphat Banjongsirijaroen

26. Monthol Ngernwatthana

27. Phumiphat Assawaphuphin

28. Sarawut Benjakul

29. Kritchai Phayomyaem

30. Phongsa Chunam

31. Witthaya Jangkobphatthana

BMA’s election commission will check their qualifications and announce the list of qualified candidates on April 11. Those who fail the qualification screening can appeal before April 14.

Each candidate can display campaign signs in two sizes: up to 30x42cm at no more than 10 times the number of polling stations, and 130x245cm at no more than five times the number of polling stations.

“Candidates can run their campaigns via traditional method and on social media, websites, YouTube, mobile apps, e-mail, SMS, or other electronic channels until 6pm on May 21,” Khajit said.

