Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Bangkok governor and council candidates came together on Tuesday to declare their intention to participate in the local elections with fairness.

The Office of Election Commission in Bangkok invited the candidates to brief them on the rules and regulations regarding campaigning to prevent violation of the election law.

They also declared their intention to have a fair election and accept the the result. They agreed to be united and conduct their campaign with honesty and transparency and avoid slandering other candidates.

Among the candidates present at the briefing were former governor Aswin Kwanmuang, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, Chadchart Sittipunt, Suchatvee Suwansawat, and Rosana Tositrakul.

Ittiporn Boonprakong, chairman of the Election Commission of Thailand, said that it was a great opportunity for the candidates to show their determination to ensure a fair election.
 
They declared their intention willingly and voluntarily to create unity as a political culture for the society and citizens, he said.

It is important for the people involved to understand their roles and follow the law for the election to be fair, he said.

The commission has created an application, “Smart Vote”, which includes local laws and laws related to elections and political parties.

It also released another application “Ta Sapparod” (Pineapple’s eye) for people to report election fraud. However, people could call 1444 and talk to an election official when campaigning intensifies.

 

