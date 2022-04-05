Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

They also declared their intention to have a fair election and accept the the result. They agreed to be united and conduct their campaign with honesty and transparency and avoid slandering other candidates.

Among the candidates present at the briefing were former governor Aswin Kwanmuang, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, Chadchart Sittipunt, Suchatvee Suwansawat, and Rosana Tositrakul.

Ittiporn Boonprakong, chairman of the Election Commission of Thailand, said that it was a great opportunity for the candidates to show their determination to ensure a fair election.



They declared their intention willingly and voluntarily to create unity as a political culture for the society and citizens, he said.