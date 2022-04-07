CCSA set to discuss Covid-19 measures for Songkran

The CCSA will also discuss measures to check the spread at venues holding Songkran celebrations in each province, he said.

Thanakorn quoted Prayut as saying that if people comply with all the Covid preventative measures, the government will be able to cope with the situation after the Songkran holidays, although the number of infections is still expected to rise.

The prime minister also warned Songkran travellers to strictly comply with universal Covid-19 preventive measures a week before travelling home. This includes taking rapid antigen tests to avoid infecting the elderly at their homes.