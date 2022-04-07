Sat, April 09, 2022

CCSA set to discuss Covid-19 measures for Songkran

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet on Friday to discuss measures for containing Covid-19 during Songkran celebrations, the government spokesman said.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the CCSA would discuss measures to be enforced when a lot of people travel home for Songkran and return to their workplaces after the holiday.

The CCSA will also discuss measures to check the spread at venues holding Songkran celebrations in each province, he said.

Thanakorn quoted Prayut as saying that if people comply with all the Covid preventative measures, the government will be able to cope with the situation after the Songkran holidays, although the number of infections is still expected to rise.

The prime minister also warned Songkran travellers to strictly comply with universal Covid-19 preventive measures a week before travelling home. This includes taking rapid antigen tests to avoid infecting the elderly at their homes.

Travellers are also reminded to continue wearing face masks before and during home visits and during Songkran celebrations, Thanakorn said.

The National Health Security Office has increased the number of its Hotline 1330 lines to 3,000 to allow infected people in vulnerable groups to seek urgent hospitalisation, he added.

There were 26,081 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

