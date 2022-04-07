Thailand records 26,081 Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,807,908 – 3,534,063 of whom have recovered, 248,057 are still in hospitals and 25,788 have died.

Separately, another 45,422 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 32,180 their second shot and 213,454 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,638,890.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 495.41 million on Thursday, 431 million of whom have recovered, 58.22 million are active cases (54,792 in severe condition) and 6.19 million have died (up by 3,574).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.95 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 30.07 million, France with 26.39 million and Germany with 22.16 million.