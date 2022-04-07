Sat, April 09, 2022

Thailand records 26,081 Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths on Thursday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday (April 7) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 26,081 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 81 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 91, while 26,011 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,584,473.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,807,908 – 3,534,063 of whom have recovered, 248,057 are still in hospitals and 25,788 have died.

Separately, another 45,422 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 32,180 their second shot and 213,454 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,638,890.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 495.41 million on Thursday, 431 million of whom have recovered, 58.22 million are active cases (54,792 in severe condition) and 6.19 million have died (up by 3,574).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.95 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 30.07 million, France with 26.39 million and Germany with 22.16 million.

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

