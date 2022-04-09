Wed, April 27, 2022

Food prices expected to increase again after Songkran

A Commerce Ministry source has warned that prices of necessities including food will rise again after next week’s Songkran break.

Food prices have become a hot potato for the ministry, as producers push for increases due to higher costs.

The manufacturers have asked permission from the ministry’s Department of Internal Trade to increase the prices of their products.

Food-makers are citing higher production costs due to the rise in fuel prices as the Russia-Ukraine war reduces supply.

The department has instructed producers to maintain their current prices and stock levels of 18 basic household goods, as demand is expected to be high during the long Songkran holiday.

However, the prices of many common products are expected to rise after the traditional Thai New Year, according to the Commerce Ministry source.

The cost of fresh meat, vegetables, seasonings and cooked foods has already increased, reflecting the rising price of petrol and cooking gas in the wake of crude oil soaring past US$100 per barrel.

Meanwhile, producers of animal feed and fertilisers are also seeking permission from the Department of Internal Trade to raise prices for their products, citing the higher cost of materials imported from Russia and Ukraine.

Published : April 09, 2022

