Food prices expected to increase again after Songkran

Food prices have become a hot potato for the ministry, as producers push for increases due to higher costs.

The manufacturers have asked permission from the ministry’s Department of Internal Trade to increase the prices of their products.

Food-makers are citing higher production costs due to the rise in fuel prices as the Russia-Ukraine war reduces supply.

The department has instructed producers to maintain their current prices and stock levels of 18 basic household goods, as demand is expected to be high during the long Songkran holiday.