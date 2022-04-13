Thaksin, Yingluck use augmented reality to connect with fans for Songkran

“Several people asked me when they would see me and PM Pu [Yingluck]. This AR technology will bring us closer, as if we are there with you,” Thaksin said.

“Anybody can open the AR link to receive my greeting from anywhere in Thailand. If anyone of you wants to take a photo with me for memory, you can scan the QR code and click the link https://webar1.ar4thais.com.”

Yingluck posted a similar message on her Facebook page, saying:

“I would like to send you a video greeting. Since this is Family Day and I’m part of your family, I’ll travel around with you via AR technology. You, the people, can take a photo with me anywhere and [amid] anything by scanning the QR code or clicking on the link.”

When a Facebook user clicks on the link or uses a QR scanner on his or her phone to scan the QR code on the post, he/she will see Thaksin or Yingluck appear at the spot the phone camera is pointing at. The technology is similar to the one used in the once-popular Pokemon Go mobile game.

The size of the AR photos of the two former prime ministers can be adjusted on par with the photo of the fan behind the camera.