Thaksin: I got Omicron and have recovered

The former prime minister said he had been earlier infected with Covid-19 and was in an intensive care unit for nine days not long after the pandemic started.

But when he contracted Omicron, he had common flu-like symptoms, including a sore throat and fever, that could be treated with medicine without having to go to hospital.

“I got Covid-19 again recently. It was the Omicron variant. I got it although I received four doses of vaccine. The first two jabs were Sinopharm and the last two Pfizer,” Thaksin said.

“The symptoms were like a mild common flu with sore throat and fever.”