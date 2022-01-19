Thaksin: I got Omicron and have recovered

Speaking during Care Talk live on ClubHouse at 8pm on Tuesday, Thaksin said Thais don’t need to panic over Omicron.
The former prime minister said he had been earlier infected with Covid-19 and was in an intensive care unit for nine days not long after the pandemic started.
But when he contracted Omicron, he had common flu-like symptoms, including a sore throat and fever, that could be treated with medicine without having to go to hospital.
“I got Covid-19 again recently. It was the Omicron variant. I got it although I received four doses of vaccine. The first two jabs were Sinopharm and the last two Pfizer,” Thaksin said.
“The symptoms were like a mild common flu with sore throat and fever.”
He encouraged Thais to fully protect themselves, but said they should not fear Omicron too much as he believed the strain was the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thaksin said he received treatment for five days to get over the mild symptoms but the virus remained until it was not detected in his system ten days after he got it.
“It’s like a common flu. We never take a test of the flu virus. We treat it and it’s gone. But if our body is weak, we can die from a common flu. Omicron is like that, so the government should not panic and should just prepare medicines for treatment,” Thaksin suggested.
Published : January 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
