Thaksin promises fans he will come home soon

His declaration was in response to questions from his audience.
Thaksin returned to Thailand for a brief visit on February 28, 2008, before moving overseas on a self-imposed exile.
His government was ousted on September 19, 2006, by a military coup led by General Sonthi Boonyaratglin.
The former leader was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for abuse of power.
