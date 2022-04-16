PM orders more beds, isolation centres for Covid spike after Songkran

“Ahead of a possible spike in Covid-19 cluster cases after the Songkran break, the prime minister has ordered the Public Health Ministry to prepare hospital beds and community isolation centres for new patients,” said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Saturday.
“Meanwhile, the National Health Security Office has been told to increase the number of 1330 Covid-19 hotlines to deal with an anticipated rise in call traffic after the holidays.”
The 1330 hotline was established as a triage point for people who test positive for Covid-19, registering them either for home/community isolation or transport to a hospital depending on their symptoms. The hotline also provides preventive information and updates for people in high-risk groups and those who suspect they may have contracted the virus.
“PM Prayut also urged people to remain at home in isolation for 7-10 days after they return from their Songkran trips,” said Thanakorn.
“If you have symptoms such as coughing, runny nose or fever above 37.5 degrees Celsius, please consult a doctor or take an ATK to test before going back to work or interacting with others.”
Thailand recorded 18,892 new Covid-19 infections and 125 deaths over 24 hours on Saturday. Meanwhile 22,220 cases recovered and left hospital.
This year, the country has logged a total of 1,788,749 cases.
Published : April 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
