PM orders more beds, isolation centres for Covid spike after Songkran

The 1330 hotline was established as a triage point for people who test positive for Covid-19, registering them either for home/community isolation or transport to a hospital depending on their symptoms. The hotline also provides preventive information and updates for people in high-risk groups and those who suspect they may have contracted the virus.

“PM Prayut also urged people to remain at home in isolation for 7-10 days after they return from their Songkran trips,” said Thanakorn.

“If you have symptoms such as coughing, runny nose or fever above 37.5 degrees Celsius, please consult a doctor or take an ATK to test before going back to work or interacting with others.”

Thailand recorded 18,892 new Covid-19 infections and 125 deaths over 24 hours on Saturday. Meanwhile 22,220 cases recovered and left hospital.

This year, the country has logged a total of 1,788,749 cases.