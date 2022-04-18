SRT lays on 5 extra train services for mass of Songkran returnees

Extra trains and other measures will be implemented to cope with the huge number of travellers returning to Bangkok all day and into the evening, said Department of Rail Transport deputy director-general Pichet Kunathammarak.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has been told to increase the number of train services during rush hour, organise special trains and extend the ticket sales period.
Pichet said five extra services have been organised on Sunday – four inbound trains (Chiang Mai-Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok, Sila At-Bangkok and Udon Thani-Bangkok) and one outbound train (Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani).
"Also, railway authorities have been instructed to deploy extra officers to prevent accidents at crossings, ensure passenger safety and conduct cleaning operations to contain the spread of Covid-19," he added.
On Saturday, around 41,000 passengers travelled between cities by train, most of whom were returnees from other provinces.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
