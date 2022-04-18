Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

SRT lays on 5 extra train services for mass of Songkran returnees

Railway authorities have been instructed to organise extra train services on Sunday as passenger numbers peak on the last day of the Songkran holiday.

Extra trains and other measures will be implemented to cope with the huge number of travellers returning to Bangkok all day and into the evening, said Department of Rail Transport deputy director-general Pichet Kunathammarak.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has been told to increase the number of train services during rush hour, organise special trains and extend the ticket sales period.

Pichet said five extra services have been organised on Sunday – four inbound trains (Chiang Mai-Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok, Sila At-Bangkok and Udon Thani-Bangkok) and one outbound train (Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani).

"Also, railway authorities have been instructed to deploy extra officers to prevent accidents at crossings, ensure passenger safety and conduct cleaning operations to contain the spread of Covid-19," he added.

On Saturday, around 41,000 passengers travelled between cities by train, most of whom were returnees from other provinces.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.