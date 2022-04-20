Dogs prevent theft from temple donation box in Chiang Mai

Weerachai said the man broke a glass window of the building where the temple’s reclining Buddha image is kept with an alleged intent to steal donations from a box inside the building.

But the dogs were alerted by the noise and cornered him before he could enter the building.

The man reportedly admitted to stealing money from the donation box on April 11 because the temple had not locked the front door of the building. But the temple later found out that donations had disappeared so it locked the door and was planning to install a security camera.

The abbot said he told the man to turn over a new leaf in exchange for his decision not to press charges against him.