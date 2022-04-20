Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

THB5,000 fine for black smoke emission violations by vehicles

Motorists violating the black smoke emission limit will be fined THB5,000, the Land Transport Department has confirmed.

The department announced on its website that news being shared on social media of the hefty fine is true.

The department said the new rate of fine took effect on April 13 and the measure is aimed at reducing PM2.5 particles in the air in cities.

The announcement said apart from the fine, vehicles found to have black emissions over the limit would be painted with the words “prohibited from use” until the owners of the vehicles fix the engine to bring down emissions of black smoke to within the acceptable limit.

The announcement said the department would assign officials to randomly check vehicles on all roads around the country for black smoke emissions. The inspection would be either an opacity check of the black smoke or with filter paper.

In case of opacity check, the value of black smoke opacity must not be over 30 per cent and for filter paper check, the value must not be higher than 40 per cent, the announcement states.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.