Governor candidate Sakoltee suing two TV hosts for alleged defamation

Sakoltee, who is running independently for the governor’s office after resigning as deputy governor, said on Facebook that the two hosts, whom he did not know personally, criticised his past actions and political ideology, using vulgar language on the programme, which was aired on March 24 and April 11.

“I understand I am a public figure and therefore a target of public criticism. I have always been open to constructive criticism from the public and journalists throughout my career,” he pointed out.

“However, talking about me, my ideology, as well as what I posted on social media using that kind of language is beyond journalistic responsibility. Therefore, I have decided to file defamation charges against these two,” he said.

Sakoltee said his lawyer would file a case with the Criminal Court on Friday.