Governor candidate Sakoltee suing two TV hosts for alleged defamation

Sakoltee, who is running independently for the governor’s office after resigning as deputy governor, said on Facebook that the two hosts, whom he did not know personally, criticised his past actions and political ideology, using vulgar language on the programme, which was aired on March 24 and April 11.
“I understand I am a public figure and therefore a target of public criticism. I have always been open to constructive criticism from the public and journalists throughout my career,” he pointed out.
“However, talking about me, my ideology, as well as what I posted on social media using that kind of language is beyond journalistic responsibility. Therefore, I have decided to file defamation charges against these two,” he said.
Sakoltee said his lawyer would file a case with the Criminal Court on Friday.
He suggested internet users should be careful when posting on social media so that "others cannot use it against you in the future".
He was referring to his role as one of the co-leaders of the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee protest movement, which held street demonstrations against the Yingluck Shinawatra administration in late 2013. This culminated in the 2014 coup.
The election of a new Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Council will be held on May 22.
Published : April 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022