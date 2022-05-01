Bangkok eatery drinking hours extended until midnight from today

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said it had further eased Covid-19 controls in line with the government’s move to lift restrictions including the requirement for pre-travel RT-PCR tests.
The BMA order said that Thursday’s meeting of the Bangkok disease control committee had approved the following measures:
- Alcohol can be served until midnight in restaurants and eateries that are certified SHA Plus and Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus.
- Cinemas can open under official Covid-19 preventive measures.
- Beauty salons, barbers’ shops, nail salons and tattoo shops can open under preventive measures. Clients must be fully vaccinated or present a negative RT-PCR or ATK test taken within 72 hours of receiving the service.
- Health spas and traditional massage shops can open under the preventive measures. Clients must be fully vaccinated or present a negative RT-PCR or ATK test taken within 72 hours.
Published : May 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
