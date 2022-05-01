Wed, May 11, 2022

Bangkok eatery drinking hours extended until midnight from today

From today, Bangkok restaurants can serve alcohol for an extra hour, until midnight, while traditional massage shops can resume normal business.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said it had further eased Covid-19 controls in line with the government’s move to lift restrictions including the requirement for pre-travel RT-PCR tests.

The BMA order said that Thursday’s meeting of the Bangkok disease control committee had approved the following measures:

- Alcohol can be served until midnight in restaurants and eateries that are certified SHA Plus and Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus.

- Cinemas can open under official Covid-19 preventive measures.

- Beauty salons, barbers’ shops, nail salons and tattoo shops can open under preventive measures. Clients must be fully vaccinated or present a negative RT-PCR or ATK test taken within 72 hours of receiving the service.

- Health spas and traditional massage shops can open under the preventive measures. Clients must be fully vaccinated or present a negative RT-PCR or ATK test taken within 72 hours.

