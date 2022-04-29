Air traffic to jump 7% in May after Covid-19 testing scrapped

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai), which provides air traffic control services, believes some 40,000 flights will land in the country in May – or about 1,300 flights per day on average.

This is a 7 per cent increase compared to April, Aerothai president Nopasit Chakpitak said on Friday, adding that the relaxation of Covid measures should stimulate the tourism industry and economy.

From May 1, the Test & Go scheme will be discontinued. This means vaccinated travellers entering Thailand will not be required to take an RT-PCR test before boarding their flight, nor will they have to be quarantined.