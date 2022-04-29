Thu, May 05, 2022

Air traffic to jump 7% in May after Covid-19 testing scrapped

Thailand should have 7 per cent more flights landing in its airports next month, once Covid-19 prevention measures are further relaxed.

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai), which provides air traffic control services, believes some 40,000 flights will land in the country in May – or about 1,300 flights per day on average.

This is a 7 per cent increase compared to April, Aerothai president Nopasit Chakpitak said on Friday, adding that the relaxation of Covid measures should stimulate the tourism industry and economy.

From May 1, the Test & Go scheme will be discontinued. This means vaccinated travellers entering Thailand will not be required to take an RT-PCR test before boarding their flight, nor will they have to be quarantined.

“Aerothai is well prepared to deal with the surge in flights. Our staff have been instructed to implement strict measures to ensure the safety and convenience of all travellers entering the country,” Nopasit said.

Published : April 29, 2022

