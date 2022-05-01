Wed, May 11, 2022

Thailand records 11,535 Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths on Sunday

Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (May 1) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 11,535 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 55 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 91, while 22,022 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,039,049.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,262,484 – 4,092,878 of whom have recovered, 140,989 are still in hospitals and 28,617 have died.

Separately, another 38,092 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 89,818 their second shot and 123,296 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 133,576,743.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 513.34 million on Sunday, 467.36 million of whom have recovered, 39.72 million are active cases (41,408 in severe condition) and 6.26 million have died.

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 83.06 million, followed by India with 43.07 million, Brazil with 30.44 million, France with 28.64 million and Germany with 24.76 million.

Published : May 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

