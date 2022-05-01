Thailand records 11,535 Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,262,484 – 4,092,878 of whom have recovered, 140,989 are still in hospitals and 28,617 have died.

Separately, another 38,092 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 89,818 their second shot and 123,296 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 133,576,743.