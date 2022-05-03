Thu, May 12, 2022

Bangkok preparing switch to endemic Covid as cases plummet

The Public Health Ministry has told Bangkok authorities to prepare to switch to endemic Covid-19 following a steep drop in infections and deaths.

On Tuesday, Thailand recorded fewer than 10,000 new cases for the second day running, the lowest level since February.

The Covid-19 situation in Bangkok is also improving, said Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit.

He attributed the declining number of new cases in the capital to universal vaccination as well as the home isolation and outpatient schemes.

Almost all Bangkokians have received two jabs while 60 per cent have had at least one booster shot. The high vaccination rate signalled city was ready to switch to endemic Covid-19 management, he added.

The ministry is now working with relevant agencies in Bangkok to gradually ease Covid-19 restrictions. The switch to endemic controls will focus on managing infection-risk areas such as public parks, pubs, bars, and public transportation. This strategy would a smooth transition to endemic Covid conditions, Kiattiphum said.

Ministry permanent secretary said the universal prevention and vaccination programme to administrate vaccines to all groups of people and ensure that beds, medical staff and supplies are sufficient, he said.

