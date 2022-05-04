Fair Party's public walk rally on May 8 to highlight democratic agenda

Since its inception four years ago, Fair Party has been committed to the principles of a fair democracy, pursuing equal possibilities in politics, economics, society, education, and quality of life, with the hope that those who care about justice will support them.

The party expects the walk rally to provide an opportunity to explain its position and political beliefs to a broader audience.

“The majority of political parties organise events for their registered members. We, in comparison, are completely accessible to the public. You are welcome to join our party without making any commitments,” said party leader Pitipong Temcharoen, 53, in an interview with The Nation.

The walk rally is expected to attract 500 participants. Ten stations along the way will provide the participants with thought-provoking facts and knowledge. The topics covered include corruption in the Thai government, Thailand’s education system, air pollution, economic development, promotion of tourism, green space in Bangkok, and LGBT marriage rights.

Apart from organising the rally and putting up exhibition boards highlighting society’s issues, the party intends to bring Bangkok governor candidates to the event to meet rally participants.

The title of the walk rally is partly derived from a critique of Thailand's growth and democracy, which will celebrate its centennial in the next decade. In 1932, during the reign of King Rama VII, the Kingdom transitioned from a monarchy to a democracy.