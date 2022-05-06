Lazada apologises for ‘offensive’ TikTok advert

The #BanLazada hashtag became top trending on Thai Twitter by Thursday night, with many netizens slamming Lazada for mocking disabled people. Many royalists also threatened to remove the Lazada app because they found it offensive to the Royals.

Lazada responded on Friday morning, saying this was “an unacceptable mistake”.

“We fully recognise that the content was hurtful and demeaning to human dignity. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately demanded the post to be taken down,” the statement said.

“Our brand does not condone the mockery of others including those with disabilities. It is absolutely unacceptable and a breach of Lazada’s value of being respectful and inclusive”