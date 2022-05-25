Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Thanabadee Promsuk, 38, the owner of Plai Ekachai and president of Golden Elephant, assigned dozens of staff to take care of visitors who come to pay their respects and snap photos with the revered elephant.

Plai Ekachai has been chained under a large tent and several mahouts are taking care of the rare elephant.

With Plai Ekachai having the seven attributes of a royal elephant, Thanabadee said his company is now awaiting documentation before it transports the special 36-year-old animal to the Royal Elephant Stable.