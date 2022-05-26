Most of Thailand to experience heavy to very heavy rains Friday to Tuesday

During this period, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. In addition, a monsoon trough lies across the North and will become a low-pressure cell as it moves over the Gulf of Tonkin.
The department said wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf would also become stronger, with waves 2-3 metres high in the Andaman Sea, 2 metres in the upper Gulf and above 3 metres during thundershowers.
People have been warned to beware of heavy showers and accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and overflows.
The department advised all ships in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore.
Here’s the weather forecast for May 27-31:
North: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 29-37 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves about 2 metres high and over 2 metres high during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 28-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area, mostly from the afternoon to evening; temperature lows of 24-28 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.
Published : May 26, 2022
