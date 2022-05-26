Most of Thailand to experience heavy to very heavy rains Friday to Tuesday

During this period, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. In addition, a monsoon trough lies across the North and will become a low-pressure cell as it moves over the Gulf of Tonkin.

The department said wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf would also become stronger, with waves 2-3 metres high in the Andaman Sea, 2 metres in the upper Gulf and above 3 metres during thundershowers.

People have been warned to beware of heavy showers and accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and overflows.

The department advised all ships in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore.