Three injured as insurgents attack marine police station in Narathiwat

Police said an unknown number of assailants opened fire and hurled bombs at the station, resulting in exchange of gunfire.

The marine police station caught fire after the explosion. The sound of gunfire by both sides terrified both Thai and Malaysian residents. The station is located on the border and Malaysians were seen standing at the border fence to observe the fighting while Thai residents scrambled for cover.

After the assailants retreated and the gunfire stopped, a soldier and two defence volunteers manning a security checkpoint in front of the police station were found to be injured.