Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Three injured as insurgents attack marine police station in Narathiwat

A soldier and two defence volunteers were injured when a group of insurgents opened fire and hurled pipe bombs at a marine police station in Narathiwat province on Wednesday night, police said.

The attack on the Tak Bai Marine Police Station in Tambon Jeh He of Tak Bai district happened at 9.30pm. It was followed by another explosion in front of a convenience store about 1.3 kilometres away about five minutes later.

Police said an unknown number of assailants opened fire and hurled bombs at the station, resulting in exchange of gunfire.

The marine police station caught fire after the explosion. The sound of gunfire by both sides terrified both Thai and Malaysian residents. The station is located on the border and Malaysians were seen standing at the border fence to observe the fighting while Thai residents scrambled for cover.

After the assailants retreated and the gunfire stopped, a soldier and two defence volunteers manning a security checkpoint in front of the police station were found to be injured. Three injured as insurgents attack marine police station in Narathiwat

They were identified as Pvt Sulaiman Yusoh, 23, Opas Saensom, 33, and Ekkawat Ketduang, 41. They were injured by bomb shrapnel. Ekkawat suffered more serious injuries as a piece of shrapnel hit the body above the hip.

The three were rushed to the Tak Bai Hospital to receive primary treatment before being moved to the Narathiwat provincial hospital.

Three injured as insurgents attack marine police station in Narathiwat Five minutes after the attack on the police staion, an explosion occurred outside a convenience store in Ban Taba village in Tambon Jeh He. No one was injured in the second incident.

Police cordoned off the two explosion scenes for bomb disposal experts. Three injured as insurgents attack marine police station in Narathiwat

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.