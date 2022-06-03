City of stress: Bangkok work-life balance ranked near bottom

Norway’s Oslo ranked first, followed by Bern, Helsinki, Zurich and Copenhagen.

The cities were evaluated according to three criteria: work intensity, society and institutions, and city liveability.

Bangkok scored badly for remote working, overworked population, minimum vacation offered, affordability, happiness, culture & leisure, city safety, outdoor spaces, and air-quality sub-categories. Bangkok’s work-life balance also showed no improvement from last year’s ranking, when it came 49th out of 50 cities.

The stress of city living in Thailand’s capital was reinforced by its ranking of 7th in the overworked population index.