Budget Bill debate triggers heated exchange over fake bomb detectors

Move Forward MP Jirat Thongsuwan said during the House debate on Thursday that the Defence Ministry spent as much as THB7.57 million to hire the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) to examine 757 GT200 devices, or THB10,000 per device.

Jessada Denduangboripant, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science, later wrote in his Facebook post that, “GT200 is amazing. It can waste the state budget all the time. The devices have been locked up for 14 years, but they are still moved out to waste the budget. It’s really a tool to make money.”

He described the device as little more than a “divining rod”.

The GT200 is a fraudulent “remote substance detector” that was claimed by its manufacturer, UK-based Global Technical Ltd, to be able to detect, from a distance, various substances including explosives and drugs.