Sun, June 26, 2022

Diesel price goes up to THB33.94 per litre

The Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee on Monday agreed to raise diesel price from THB32.94 to THB33.94 per litre from Tuesday (June 7).

Wisak Watanasap, director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office, said that the adjustment is due to the price of diesel in the global market jumping from US$149 per barrel to US$158 per barrel in the past week.

“The committee estimated that Europe’s sanctions against Russia, China’s reopening of the country and decreasing US crude oil reserves will continue to push crude oil price up,” he said.

The office also reported that as of May 29, the Oil Fuel Fund had a deficit of THB86.02 billion — THB40.14 billion from the oil account and THB35.88 billion from the liquefied petroleum gas account. The fund has around THB10 billion cashflow.

Current retail prices of diesel are:

Hi-premium B7 diesel: THB44.36 per litre

B7 diesel: THB32.94 per litre

B10 diesel: THB32.94 per litre

B20 diesel: THB32.94 per litre

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

