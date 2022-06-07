Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Bhumjaithai’s Chada apologises for altercation in Parliament

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Bhumjaithai’s Chada apologises for ...

Bhumjaithai MP Chada Thaiseth insisted in a Facebook post on Monday that he did not slap Chartthaipattana MP Nuttavood Prasertsuvan, but only knocked his phone out of his hand.

Chada reportedly rushed at Nuttavood after he was told that he was “jumping the queue” during the 2023 budget bill debate and allegedly slapped him in the face and knocked over his phone.

Nuttavood was holding up his phone at that time to prove he was speaking out of turn.

Before exploding, Chada had tried to explain his point but Deputy First Speaker Suchart Tancharoen had turned off his microphone.

Chada said Nuttavood had every right to speak but was angry that the latter had used his words against him.

He also said that he understood why Nuttavood was holding up his phone, and admitted that it was wrong of him to knock it out of his hand, but insisted he did not slap the other MP.

Chada also applauded Nuttavood for not fighting back and worsening the issue and apologised profusely for his behaviour. He also apologised to the public, though added that he did not worry about the chatter on the net.

Nuttavood responded to Chada’s post on Tuesday by saying he appreciated the apology and wished the latter a happy birthday.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.