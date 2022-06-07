Bhumjaithai’s Chada apologises for altercation in Parliament

Nuttavood was holding up his phone at that time to prove he was speaking out of turn.

Before exploding, Chada had tried to explain his point but Deputy First Speaker Suchart Tancharoen had turned off his microphone.

Chada said Nuttavood had every right to speak but was angry that the latter had used his words against him.

He also said that he understood why Nuttavood was holding up his phone, and admitted that it was wrong of him to knock it out of his hand, but insisted he did not slap the other MP.

Chada also applauded Nuttavood for not fighting back and worsening the issue and apologised profusely for his behaviour. He also apologised to the public, though added that he did not worry about the chatter on the net.