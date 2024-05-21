Thai firms not embracing AI to enhance business, losing out benefits

A recent study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has found that consumers in emerging markets including Thailand are generally among those who are particularly open to and excited about AI, particularly Generative AI (GenAI), indicating a higher likelihood of consumers adopting AI more in their daily lives.

But in Thailand, the leading global management consulting firm that has an office in Bangkok sees a very different trend when it comes to the adoption by businesses where few companies have embraced AI and even those who do have done so in a slow and piecemeal manner.

“Unfortunately, most of them only scratch the surface of the AI’s vast potential, depriving themselves of benefits it offers,” Isada Hiranwiwatkul, Managing Director and Senior Partner, and Head of BCG Thailand, said in an interview.

In his analysis of the Thai companies’ passive adoption of AI, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)-educated executive pointed out the lack of IT resources, low adoption from the workforce and security concerns are prime reasons often cited by them.

He advocated Thai companies embracing AI in a holistic way across the organisation, embedding AI into every area, including budgets, processes, roles, and culture, while following the principles of responsible AI.

There are three stages of how AI can add business value to the companies, namely using ‘deploy, reshape and invent,’ he elaborated.

Deploy: This is to deploy AI tools in various activities of the companies.

Reshape: Fundamentally change the way things are done using AI.

Invent: Invent a new business model applying AI.