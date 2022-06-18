Sun, July 10, 2022

Chiang Mai’s famous Kad Suan Kaew complex closes from July 1

A low number of tourists and a massive drop in revenue is forcing Chiang Mai’s famous shopping complex “Kad Suan Kaew” to temporarily shut down from July 1.

In a letter issued to tenants, the management said it has been suffering a severe drop in earnings since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite adjusting opening hours, reducing salaries and implementing scores of other measures, we can still not afford to stay open. Plus, the government is no longer offering subsidies to help entrepreneurs.

“Hence, we have decided to temporarily close from July 1 and will consider reopening once the situation improves.”

Kad Suan Kaew, a one-stop shopping complex in Chiang Mai’s Muang district, opened its doors in 1992. The 2-billion-baht property, which includes a cineplex, office building and the Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel, covers an area of 290,000 square metres. The project was spearheaded by Thailand’s well-known real-estate developer Suchai Kengkankha, who is currently the complex’s managing director.

Published : June 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

