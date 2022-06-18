Thailand ‘back to normal’ from July 1 – what it means

The Thailand Pass entry system and mask mandate will also be scrapped on July 1, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Meanwhile, pubs and clubs will be allowed to serve alcohol until 2am.

Also, businesses will be able to transport migrant workers without seeking permission.

However, gatherings of more than 2,000 people must be registered with the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, while authorities advise mask-wearing in enclosed areas or large gatherings, especially for those in at-risk groups.