Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Thailand ‘back to normal’ from July 1 – what it means

All 77 provinces in Thailand will be declared Green (surveillance) zones on July 1, when business and entertainment activities will be permitted to return to normal.

The Thailand Pass entry system and mask mandate will also be scrapped on July 1, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 

Meanwhile, pubs and clubs will be allowed to serve alcohol until 2am. 

Also, businesses will be able to transport migrant workers without seeking permission. 

However, gatherings of more than 2,000 people must be registered with the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, while authorities advise mask-wearing in enclosed areas or large gatherings, especially for those in at-risk groups.

Thailand ‘back to normal’ from July 1 – what it means

Published : June 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

