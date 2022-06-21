10 houses destroyed in blaze at Bon Kai community

Firefighters and rescuers travelled to the area and found that the fire had started at a two-storey wooden house and spread to nearby houses.

After around half an hour battling the fire, the firefighters still could not control it and had to install more nozzles to control the flames from spreading.

Meanwhile, traffic in the nearby area was closed to help a bedridden patient reach King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

It was reported later that the fire had started and spread in the area of the community where people lived in wooden houses. The narrow entry path to the community made it difficult for the firefighters to fight the flames. More than 10 fire trucks and some ambulances were standing by outside.