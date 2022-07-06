Bangkok expects surge in Covid infections in the next month

Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Tuesday that after the mask mandate in several public places was lifted last month, the city has found increasing infections among school children, especially those in elementary level and above.

“When school children are infected with Covid-19, their symptoms can hardly be detected and they can unknowingly spread the virus to family members, which may include vulnerable people such as elders, those with health problems and pregnant women,” she pointed out.

“We estimate the infections will rise significantly in the next one month, and have tasked district public health offices to administer booster shots to those who have been jabbed more than four months ago, as well as expand the active case finding campaign to limit the spread of the virus at the community level,” she said.

From May 17 to July 4, schools in Bangkok reported 1,885 Covid cases, or 0.74 per cent of the total 253,515 students in the province. Of the infected, 148 are in kindergarten, 1,375 elementary, 304 secondary and 58 in high school.

“Elderly care centres are another place the BMA will increase monitoring over as elders above 60 have a higher chance of developing severe symptoms after becoming infected,” Tavida said.

“Operators of these centres have been instructed to employ the bubble and seal system if possible to limit exposure to the virus, as well as ensure that all staff have received boosters and wear face masks while interacting with elders,” she added.

On Wednesday Thailand recorded 2,428 Covid cases and 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 2,049 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospital. Cumulative cases in the country since January 1 are 2,313,010.