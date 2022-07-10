Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Prayut and 10 other ministers have been named as censure targets by the opposition.

Asked whether they think the censure debate will lead to House dissolution, 46.03 per cent said yes, 35.46 per cent said no and 18.51 per cent were not sure.

A large majority (83.38 per cent) agreed the government deserved to face a censure grilling. Most (71.02 per cent) also said they would follow the debate.

Asked to list issues they wanted the government to be grilled on, 75.67per cent pinpointed its failure in tackling economic woes. Failure to control rising prices came second (73.49 per cent), followed by corruption and nepotism (70.71 per cent), failure to amend laws in the public interest (64.45 per cent) and alleged irregularities in budget spending (60.58 per cent).

Asked what they wanted from the censure showdown, 80.18 per cent said fresh details with strong evidence to back up allegations. Meanwhile 77.50 per cent said they would like to see MPs be polite and control their anger while 76.11 per cent said they wanted opposition MPs present information useful to the public.

Asked what they don’t want to see during the debate, 84.33 per cent said quarrels and repeated protests while 68.95 per cent said political games that ignore the public interest and 64.84 per cent said MPs talking about irrelevant and old issues.