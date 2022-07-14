Tourism campaign lures stargazers looking for dark skies

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is collaborating with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) to promote “dark sky tourism”, as part of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the dark skies project is a collaboration between the two agencies, aimed at wooing travellers who are looking for secluded places close to nature.
A guidebook titled “Inviting You to See Stars” has been launched for those interested in visiting the places recommended for stargazing in Thailand, Yuthasak said.
The booklet offers information on travel routes, accommodation and attractions for stargazing based on astronomical data.
“The goal is to attract more quality tourists and reach the target group through niche marketing by offering valuable experience,” he said.
Meanwhile, Narit director Saran Poshyachinda said his agency had begun collaborating with the TAT on the dark skies project two years ago.
The goal is to raise public awareness about the need to conserve areas with totally dark skies at night that are free from “light pollution”.
A total of 12 places have been registered as “dark sky conservation areas” this year, including national parks, communities, private properties and suburban locations, according to Saran.
The 12 places are: Huai Nam Dang National Park and On Tai Community in Chiang Mai province; Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani province; Phu Khiew-Thung Kraman Wildlife Sanctuary, Pha Hin Ngam National Park, and Phu Langka National Park in Chaiyaphum province; Alcidini Wine Vineyard, Raintree Residence Hotel, The Piano Resort, and Gran-Monte Wine Vineyard in Nakhon Ratchasima province; Muak Lek ATV Stadium and Baan Rai Yai Cha Phlu farmhouse in Saraburi province.
Published : July 14, 2022
