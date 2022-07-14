Tourism campaign lures stargazers looking for dark skies

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is collaborating with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) to promote “dark sky tourism”, as part of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the dark skies project is a collaboration between the two agencies, aimed at wooing travellers who are looking for secluded places close to nature.

A guidebook titled “Inviting You to See Stars” has been launched for those interested in visiting the places recommended for stargazing in Thailand, Yuthasak said.

The booklet offers information on travel routes, accommodation and attractions for stargazing based on astronomical data.