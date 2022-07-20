Thu, July 28, 2022

Increasing Covid cases in schools fuel public uncertainty: poll

As many as 76.2 per cent of respondents were uncertain about the Covid-19 situation due to the rising number of infections in schools, a poll survey by the Department of Health showed.

The poll was conducted from July 6-18, the department director-general, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said on Wednesday.

"When asked what the respondents were uncertain about, 69.7 per cent said if children get infected, the virus would spread among family members," he said.

He added that 55 per cent said they were uncertain about children developing severe symptoms after infection, while 41.5 per cent said infections among children could affect their career, revenue and treatment.

On the risk of Covid-19 spreading in schools, 60 per cent of respondents said students talked or played with each other without face mask, followed by doing gathering activities without mask (45 per cent) and sharing foods and utensils during lunchtime (30.6 per cent), the survey showed.

"When asked which measures should be implemented to deal with Covid-19 in schools, 48.3 per cent said schools should close classrooms where Covid-19 patients are found for sanitising," he said.

He added that 41 per cent said schools should conduct rapid antigen tests on teachers, students and staff before organising classes and 40.7 per cent said schools must strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.

Suwanchai also asked schools nationwide to stricty adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures, such as evaluating the schools' safety via Thai Stop Covid Plus platform, organising activities in small groups, specifying sealed routes, and conducting drills in case of emergency.

Published : July 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

