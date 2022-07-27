Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Film exhibition marks 25th anniversary of HK special administrative region

An exhibition of films titled “Hong Kong cinema makes waves in Thailand” is being held to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the special administrative region.

The exhibition is a collaboration between Hong Kong government agency Create Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok and SF Corporation.

Screenings are open to the public at SFX Cinema in Chiang Mai’s Maya Lifestyle Shopping Centre until July 31.

A similar exhibition will be held at SF Cinema, Central Khon Kaen, between August 5 and 7.

The exhibition features six Hong Kong films that the public can watch for free – One Second Champion, Rouge, Keep Rolling, Anita, The First Girl I Loved and Time.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of photographs to do with Hong Kong’s film industry is being held at SF World Cinema at Bangkok's CentralWorld until July 31.

Film exhibition marks 25th anniversary of HK special administrative region

Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said Hong Kong and Thailand have enjoyed a good relationship for a long time, especially in art, culture, tourism and films.

“This exhibition will strengthen the relationship between Thailand and Hong Kong via films,” he said.

Film exhibition marks 25th anniversary of HK special administrative region

Those interested can receive tickets at the exhibition’s public relations booth in front of participating theatres.

For more information, visit the SF Cinema website www.sfcinema.com or social media platforms.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.