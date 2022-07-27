Film exhibition marks 25th anniversary of HK special administrative region

Screenings are open to the public at SFX Cinema in Chiang Mai’s Maya Lifestyle Shopping Centre until July 31.

A similar exhibition will be held at SF Cinema, Central Khon Kaen, between August 5 and 7.

The exhibition features six Hong Kong films that the public can watch for free – One Second Champion, Rouge, Keep Rolling, Anita, The First Girl I Loved and Time.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of photographs to do with Hong Kong’s film industry is being held at SF World Cinema at Bangkok's CentralWorld until July 31.

Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said Hong Kong and Thailand have enjoyed a good relationship for a long time, especially in art, culture, tourism and films.

“This exhibition will strengthen the relationship between Thailand and Hong Kong via films,” he said.