Suvarnabhumi Airport ready as holiday rush takes off

Today is His Majesty the King’s birthday, while Friday is a special public holiday specified by the government. Along with Saturday and Sunday, there’s a total four days of holidays this week.
Suvarnabhumi general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn expects the airport to see 95,000 passengers and 600 flights per day during the period.
He said the airport and the Airline Operators Committee in Bangkok had urged airlines and ground staff to be prepared to serve the soaring number of passengers during the long weekend.
Kittipong said 318 check-in counters, 196 automatic self-check-in systems and 42 automatic self-bag-drop-off systems are now available for passengers.
Zone C parking is free until August 1, he went on to say, adding that taxi, limousine and bus operators have been asked to prepare enough vehicles to meet passenger demand.
As part of Covid-19 prevention measures, airport staff would frequently clean surfaces that are touched often and provide alcohol gel to passengers, he said.
Staff have also been instructed to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while in the passenger terminal.
Kittipong urged passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure time for international flights and at least two hours before domestic flights.
For more information, contact Airports of Thailand call centre 1722.
Published : July 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
