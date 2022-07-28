Suvarnabhumi Airport ready as holiday rush takes off

Suvarnabhumi general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn expects the airport to see 95,000 passengers and 600 flights per day during the period.

He said the airport and the Airline Operators Committee in Bangkok had urged airlines and ground staff to be prepared to serve the soaring number of passengers during the long weekend.

Kittipong said 318 check-in counters, 196 automatic self-check-in systems and 42 automatic self-bag-drop-off systems are now available for passengers.

Zone C parking is free until August 1, he went on to say, adding that taxi, limousine and bus operators have been asked to prepare enough vehicles to meet passenger demand.